Iranian, Kazakh FMs sign cooperation plan

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Kazakh counterpart Mukhtar Tileuberdi signed a cooperation plan between Iran and Kazakhstan foreign ministries after their meeting on Wednesday.

The two sides signed the memorandum based on the spirit of cooperation between the two countries and with the desire to further strengthen friendly, fraternal and neighborly relations due to mutual respect, trust and mutual understanding, as well as the importance of continuing constructive talks on bilateral, regional and international relations in order to achieve a common understanding and expand existing cooperation and find new areas of cooperation and remove potential obstacles.

Emphasizing the mutual interests in the development of cooperation within the framework of the UN Charter and internationally recognized norms, adhering to the previous arrangements between the two countries, they stressed the need to hold regular consultations at various levels in the political, economic, social, humanitarian, environmental, military, security and cultural fields.

Earlier, in a meeting held in Nur-Sultan on Wednesday, Zarif and Mukhtar Tileuberdi conferred on the issues of mutual interest as well as the latest regional and international developments.

They underlined the need to boost cooperation between the two nations in various fields.

The meeting follows Zarif’s central Asian tour, which began on Monday and includes Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and Turkmenistan.

