‘Sheep Will Devour Us’ goes to Queen Palm Intl. FilmFest.

Co-directed by Mostafa Rostampour and Atefeh Rezaiyan, ‘Sheep Will Devour Us’ is among the selected works to vie at the first edition of the Minute Shorts competitions in the UK.

‘Sheep Will Devour Us’ is about a woman named Tahereh, who is a victim of very young age marriage. She, who has suffered the aftermath of such a tradition, is trying hard to avoid such a destiny for her younger sister.

The short film has already been screened at a number of global events, including the Heritage film festival in the US, the Barcelona Human Rights Film Festival in Spain, Muestra Itinerante De Cine Mx (MICMX) in Mexico, the first edition of the Minute Shorts competitions in the UK, the third edition of the Meihodo International Youth Visual Media Festival in Japan, and the Eastern Europe International Movie Awards in Turkey.

Queen Palm International Film Festival is a quarterly film, music, & screenwriting competition with a live Annual Screening and Awards Show Event in Palm Springs, California. QPIFF honors films from around the world with a vast array of awards in different categories and genres. All quarterly winners receive a stunning certificate & laurels (Gold, Silver, Bronze, & Honorable Mention in each category) and all of the Gold winners are automatically entered into Annual Competition & Awards Show Event held in Palm Springs, where they will compete for a chance to win a prestigious Queen Supreme trophy and other amazing prizes.

The festival will be held on January 15-17, 2021 in Palm Springs, California, the US.

