Iraq won’t be a hub for US machination against Iran: official

Majed Ghamas, the representative of the Supreme Iraqi Islamic Council in Tehran, told IRNA on Saturday that the new Iraqi government formed under the leadership of Adil Abdul-Mahdi will not, under any circumstances, allow the country to become a scene of US confrontation and conspiracy against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He referred to the 5-day visit of Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif to Iraq, saying the visit took place at a very critical point in time.

“At this critical juncture, it is necessary to establish a unified approach to regional policies and to prevent any foreign intervention and dominance in the region, and this is why this visit was very important,” he maintained.

He further noted that the US and its regional allies are orchestrating some suspicious and strange plots on the regional and political spheres to isolate Iran and undermine the Resistance Front.

