Removal of sanctions Iran's definite policy: MP

"The Islamic Republic of Iran will not negotiate with the United States until the conditions of the Islamic Republic are met," MP Ali Aghazadeh said on Monday.

Referring to the upcoming JCPOA Joint Commission meeting which is slated to be held on Tuesday in the Austrian capital of Vienna, he said: "This meeting is crucial for that the United States that wants to officially return to the JCPOA, but the Islamic Republic has conditions for the issue, i.e. the lifting of all sanctions and Iran's verification."

"It is the definite policy of the Islamic Republic that the United States must first lift all sanctions that it has unjustly and cruelly imposed on the Iranian people," he underlined.

Referring to the fulfillment of all the JCPOA obligations by the Islamic Republic, he stated: "The United States must pay even the damages of the Islamic Republic, because Iran fulfilled all its obligations and, according to the commitments, reduced or removed many of its peaceful nuclear achievements."

The Iranian MP underscored that Iran will not negotiate with the United States in any way, either directly or indirectly, until its set conditions are fully met.

