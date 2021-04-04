A unique situation created around JCPOA: Ulyanov

In a tweet on Monday, Mikhail Ulyanov wrote, “A unique situation around #JCPOA. All participants and now US aim at restoration of the deal.”

“Strategic goals seem to coincide and there are reasons for optimism. However, attempts to address the issue revealed a lot of underwater stones, which should be removed through joint efforts,” he added.

Earlier, in a tweet after the end of Joint Commission meeting of JCPOA, he wrote, “The virtual meeting of the Joint Commission of JCPOA is over. Discussions were quite businesslike and will continue.”

"The impression is that we are on the right track but the way ahead will not be easy and will require intensive efforts", Mikhail Ulyanov said, adding that the stakeholders seem to be ready for that.

According to the Russian diplomat, the United States, Iran and other participants in the deal want to get back to the initial JCPOA, with no US sanctions and Tehran implementing their commitments in full. "It is planned to discuss how to reach this strategic goal, to find a way to the complete revival of the nuclear deal. It is not a simple task," he stressed.

Participants in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program held an online meeting on April 2. "Participants recognized the prospect of a full return of the US to the JCPOA, and underlined their readiness to positively address this in a joint effort. Participants also emphasized their commitment to preserve the JCPOA and discussed modalities to ensure the return to its full and effective implementation," the EU External Action Service said after the meeting.

