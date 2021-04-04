US not be present at P5+1 talks until all sanctions lifted

As the United States has left the table of JCPOA, and it has failed to fulfill its obligations, the Islamic Republic does not currently recognize the United States as a member of the deal, the spokesman for the Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission said while speaking in the sideline of the parliament’s open session on Sunday.

According to Abolfazl Amouei, in the parliament session, it was emphasized that no direct or indirect talks would take place between the Islamic Republic and the United States in the Vienna meeting.

Iran will not return to its obligations until the lifting of sanctions and its verification by the Islamic Republic, he said, adding, “And the United States will not be present in the P5+1 negotiations."

The parliament considers the pursuit of the lifting of all sanctions against the Islamic Republic as a basic demand, he also asserted.

