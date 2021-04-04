Parl. holding closed session to discuss JCPOA, Iran-China doc

The session is chaired by Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and no government officials have been invited, Mohammad Hossein Farhangi, spokesman of the Parliament’s presiding board said.

According to Farahangi, lawmakers will confer on the recent Sino-Iranian document as well as the meeting of the Joint Commission of the JCPOA.

Iran-China 25-year comprehensive strategic partnership document

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his visiting Chinese counterpart Wang Yi signed the 25-year comprehensive strategic partnership agreement in Tehran on March 27, marking a milestone in bilateral relations between the two countries.

The cooperation roadmap had been announced in a joint statement during a visit to Tehran by Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2016.

It consists of 20 articles, covering Tehran-Beijing ties in “Political,” “Executive Cooperation,” “Human and Cultural,” “Judiciary, Security and Defense,” and “Regional and International” domains.

Foreign Minister Zarif later provided more details of the document.

JCPOA Joint Commission

A virtual meeting of the P4+1 and Iran was held on Friday and the sides decided to continue discussions for prospects of reviving the JCPOA in person in Vienna on Tuesday.

MAH