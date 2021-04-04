Several officials arrested in Jordan for alleged coup attempt

Bassem Ibrahim Awadallah, former head of the Jordanian royal court, and other former officials were arrested for “security reasons,” state media reported on Saturday.

“Jordanian citizens, Hassan bin Zaid, Basem Ibrahim Awadallah, and others were arrested,” Jordan news agency Petra said, citing security sources, according to Anadolu News Agency.

“The arrest was made after close security follow-up and was executed for security reasons,” according to the report.

Petra said that an investigation was underway on the incident.

While reports indicate that Prince Hamzah, the half-brother of Jordan’s King Abdullah II, has also been put under house arrest, Petra claimed the prince has not been arrested.

“A well-informed source told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) that HRH Prince Hamzah bin Al-Hussein is neither placed under house arrest nor detained as some news outlets claimed earlier today,” Petra said.

The military chief also denied the reports, however, said that Prince Hamzah was asked to stop “movements and activities that are used to target” the security and stability of Jordan, Petra reported.

Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti said the move is part of joint comprehensive investigations undertaken by security agencies.

He said the investigations are going on, and the results will be announced to the public.

MAH/AA