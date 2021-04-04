Iran stresses importance of peace, stability in Jordan

In a message on Sunday, Khatibzadeh considered any internal tension and instability in the West Asian region in favor of the Zionist regime and added, "There are always traces of this regime in any sedition in the Islamic countries."

The Iranian diplomat highlighted Tehran’s amicable ties with Jordan and noted, "The Islamic Republic of Iran is opposed to any internal instability and foreign interference in other countries and believes that all internal affairs of the countries should be pursued within the framework of the rule of law."

According to media reports, several former officials of Jordan have been arrested on the alleged charge of a coup attempt.

