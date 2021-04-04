Iran nuclear chief says JCPOA deadlock is breaking

The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) says recent talks has been promising as the deadlock is breaking.

Renovation operations at Iran-Afghanistan border to go ahead

The renovation operations of border crossing between Islamic Republic of Iran and Afghanistan will continue rapidly.

Deputy foreign ministries of Iran and Afghanistan agreed that road-construction and renovation operations of border crossing should continue rapidly without affecting border and legal issues.

China urges US to lift all illegal sanctions against Iran

Stating that the US unilateral withdrawal from the JCPOA is the root cause of the tension in the Iranian nuclear situation, the Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson urged the US to lift all illegal sanctions against Iran.

Gen. Soleimani terror case sent to Iran-Iraq joint committee

The head of the Iranian Judiciary's High Council for Human Rights says the case in connection with the assassination of anti-terror commander, Lt. General Ghassem Soleimani, has been sent to a joint committee with Iraq.

Iran planning to start power, gas exports to Oman

Head of Trade Promotion of Iran's (TPO) Arab and African office announced the country is pursuing plans to commence exports of gas and electricity to Oman.

Referring to the development of Iran's trade program with neighboring Arab countries, Farzad Piltan said, "We are pursuing the exports of gas and electricity as two Iranian export projects to Oman."

11,420 infections, 123 deaths in 24h

The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 11,420 COVID-19 new infections and 123 deaths due to the disease in the past 24 hours. Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Saturday, saying that the total number of coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 1,920,394 with the death toll standing at 62,999.

No place for Americans in JCPOA Joint Commission meeting

A senior Russian diplomat said the Americans will not be present at the upcoming meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action since they are not a participant in the deal.

Zarif, Le Drian hold talk on JCPOA joint Commission meeting

Iranian FM Zarif and his French counterpart Le Drian in a telephone conversation discussed the Tuesday JCPOA joint Commission meeting.

"In a telephone call with French FM @JY_LeDrian today I urged France to show a constructive stance on the JCPOA in next week’s meeting in Vienna. I called on France to honor its commitments under the accord, and to cease abiding by illegal sanctions imposed by the US," Zarif tweeted.

Iran, Pakistan to stage combined naval drill in coming days

The combined naval exercise will be held in the very near future with the participation of navies of Iran and Pakistan.

The Iran-Pakistan combined naval exercise will be held in the coming days in Bandar Abbas and Lark Island with the aim of exchanging educational and intelligence experiences, securing region's maritime trade lines, good neighborliness and deepening relations between the two countries of Iran and Pakistan.

