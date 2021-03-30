US claims on peace for Yemen just talk: Ansarollah

Yemeni Al-Maseera news website quoted a member of the political bureau of Yemen's Ansarullah movement, Mohammad al-Bakhiti, as criticizing fugitive Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi in a tweet, saying that Mansur Hadi would not even leave his hotel bedroom without the permission of Saudi security officers.

He said that Hadi is the last Yemeni citizen to be informed of the enemy's aggression and blockade on his country, and yet he calls on the Yemenis to negotiate with him to stop the war and lift the blockade.

The Houthi official also said that "Yemen's stance, which is to emphasize the cessation of aggression and the unconditional lifting of the blockade against Yemen, is clear. We will never accept that Yemen is under the supervision and protectorate of Saudi Arabia or any other country. We reiterate that Saudi Arabia must leave Yemen alone, and the era of protectorate is over. They must stop their aggression and lift the blockade on Yemen, otherwise, we will continue to attack Saudi territory until peace is achieved."

Also with regard to the news of US proposal to Yemeni Houthis on peace, the spokesman of Yemen's ruling Houthi Ansarollah movement and the head of the negotiating team of the National Salvation Government in Sanaa, announced in a tweet that there is no room for half-hearted solutions due to the humanitarian situation in Yemen.

Furthermore, "Mohammad Ali al-Houthi," a member of Ansarollah's High Political Bureau, said in a television interview with RT Arabic that "What USSpecial Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking has sent to Yemen through the Sultanate of Oman has not yet reached the favorable and realistic level. The United States is still far from the prospect of peace, and all its claims are just talk, and there is no clear text in this regard, while we agree with what the United Nations says about Yemen."

