Iraq hopes to import more gas from Iran: official

A spokesman for the Iraqi Ministry of Electricity expressed hope that the Iranian authorities would supply the gas needed by Iraqi power plants in accordance with a previously signed agreement.

Zarif deplores Biden admin. for following Trump's footsteps

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif criticized US President Joe Biden’s administration for following Donald Trump’s footsteps in trying to use unlawful sanctions as leverage against the Iranian nation.

Zarif, Ghani discuss peace process in Afghanistan

The foreign minister, who is in Tajikistan to attend the Heart of Asia Conference, discussed the peace process in Afghanistan, regional issues and bilateral relations with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Tuesday afternoon.

Indian FM discusses Chabahar port with Zarif in Tajikistan

The Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar described his conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif as "warm" and said it covered bilateral cooperation, including the Iranian Chabahar port project.

FM Zarif holds talks with Tajik counterpart in Dushanbe

The Iranian foreign minister has held a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan, Sirajuddin Mehraldin to discuss bilateral relations and peace in Afghanistan.

Iran-China deal only a roadmap for comprehensive coop.

The Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabei has said about the recent comprehensive agreement between Iran and China that "This document is only a roadmap and does not contain any obligations for the parties."

Land of Iran slaughterhouse for aggressors: IRGC chief

IRGC Chief Commander Major General Hossein Salami said that the martyrs showed that the land of Iran is a slaughterhouse for the aggressors and the land of one after another failures and defeats to them.

Iran daily COVID-19 infections surpass 10,000

The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 10,250 COVID-19 infections and 91 deaths due to the disease in the past 24 hours.

Zarif in HoA-IP conf.: Non-regional solutions for Afghan peace 'unconstructive'

Iran's Zarif called on regional countries to facilitate inter-Afghan peace talks and distrusted the solutions provided by some trans-regional actors for peace in Afghanistan as unconstructive and politically motivated.

No proposal needed for the US to rejoin JCPOA: Iran

The Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations has said that US return to the JCPOA requires a political decision to fully and immediately implement all of its obligations under the accord.

Leader calls for protecting Islamic Revolution’s ideals

Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei underlined the need for concerted efforts to protect the ideals of the Islamic Revolution in face of the enemy’s plots.

Senior Iranian official: Iran to stop 20% enrichment only if US bans lifted

A senior Iranian official has said that Tehran will not stop 20-percent uranium enrichment before the US sanctions are lifted.

Zarif meets with Tajik President in Dushanbe

The Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met with the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rakhmon in the Tajik capital of Dushanbe on Monday afternoon.

MAH