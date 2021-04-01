Islamic Rep. means end of occupation, coup d'etat in Iran

"The Islamic Republic is the emergence of the will of the Iranian nation ended the disgraceful era of the kings who were proud to offer Iranian territory to foreigners", wrote the Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf in his Twitter account on the occasion of Islamic Republic Day.

Iranian youth have defended and protected every inch of this soil with all their might, Ghalibaf said, adding that the Islamic Republic means the end of the occupation and coup d'etat era as well as the dependence on the people's power.



RHM/5178814