Rouhani felicitates Ghanaian counterpart on National Day

Addressing his Ghanaian counterpart in a message, Iranian President Hasan Rouhani offered his sincerest congratulations to Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the people of Ghana on the National Day of the country, which is being marked on March 6.

“I hope that with the efforts of the top officials of the two countries, we will see the increasing expansion of relations and cooperation between the two countries in all bilateral and international fields”, he said.

The Iranian president also wished health and success to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and prosperity and felicity to the people of Ghana.

March 6th is Ghana's National Day and commemorates Ghana's independence from the United Kingdom in 1957.

