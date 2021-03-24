Countries violating right of nations cannot be claimant of HR

Saeed Khatibzadeh made the remarks on Wed. in a reaction to the approval of a resolution of a group of countries against Islamic Republic of Iran in 46th meeting of UN Human Rights Council and stated that this resolution was approved by a vote and is the result of dissenting, weak votes and lacking international consensus and acceptance.

A number of European countries have been the main factor in the adoption of this resolution and have voted for it, Khatibzadeh added.

In this resolution, the agenda of the Special Rapporteur, whose reports do not mention the death of tens of innocent children and hundreds of innocent patients due to the difficulty of access to medicine and medical equipment as well as clear violation of the "right to life" and "right to access treatment" of thousands of Iranian citizens that does not matter to him, has been extended.

As it has been repeatedly emphasized, the appointment of a Special Rapporteur on human rights for a country like Iran is fundamentally ‘unjustified and unconstructive’ a country that, despite the oppressive pressures of US economic terrorism, has always lived up to its commitments to its citizens and the international community.

Supporters of this resolution should primarily condemn the actions of the US government due to economic terrorism and escalation of unilateral and oppressive sanctions and their destructive effects on Iranians' access to basic necessities such as medical equipment and items in the fight against the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Khatibzadeh emphasized.

