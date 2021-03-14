Iran to appoint rapporteur to investigate effect of sanctions

Ali Bagheri-Kani made the remarks in a meeting with ambassadors and diplomats residing in Tehran on Sunday.

Referring to the sanctions imposed by western countries on the Islamic Republic, he maintained that the new US administration is adopting the same measures against Tehran.

He further described sanctions on medicine and foodstuff as illegal, adding that western countries seek to use a special channel for sanctions.

According to Bagheri-Kani, Iran seeks to appoint a special rapporteur in the next year to investigate the effects of sanctions imposed by the US and EU against the Islamic Republic, underlining that the rapporteur will be required to provide his reports to judicial authorities.

Former US President Donald Trump withdrew the US from the 2015 deal, more formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) which was signed by the five permanent members of the UN Security Council — the US, the UK, China, Russia, and France plus Germany and the EU — and reimposed sweeping economic sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

