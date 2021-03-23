1 killed, 4 injured in suicide attack in E Baghdad (+VIDEO)

A suicide explosion of a motorcycle driver in the al-Mashtal area east of Baghdad killed one person and injured four others.

An Iraqi security source told Russia Today that security officers chased a motorcycle driver after he became suspicious, but the driver, who was a member of the ISIL terrorist group, detonated the bomb immediately. The blast killed him as well.

After the explosion, security forces were deployed at the scene and the injured were taken to hospital.

Al-Mashtal area is located in Al-Jidida district, which is one of the main shopping malls in Baghdad.

The last terrorist explosion in Baghdad dates back to January 21, 2021, which killed 32 people and injured 110 others.

