Children of Night to go on screen on AmDocs

Directed by Behrouz Nouranipour, the Iranian feature-length documentary "Children of Night" will be screened at the American Documentary and Animation Film Festival and Film Fund (AmDocs).

This prestigious cinematic event will be held from March 26 to April 4, 2021.

Produced by the Center for Expansion of Documentary and Experimental Cinema, the 83-minute 'Children of the Night' narrates the life story of soldier kids in wars.

Children of Night, in its world premiere, entered the documentary competition section of the 25th BUSAN International Film Festival in South Korea.

It was then screened in the official section of the 50th Giffoni Film Festival in Italy.

