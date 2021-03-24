Dozens soldiers wounded in an attack on US base in Deiz Ezzor

One of the US military bases in Deir Ezzor in northeastern Syria was targeted on Tuesday. It is the largest US base in northeastern Syria, Al-Mayadeen reported.

According to the report, Syrian sources announced that several rockets hit the American base at ‘Kuniko’ gas refinery on the northeastern outskirts of Deir Ezzor province. No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Following the attack, several American soldiers were wounded, so that US officials have not yet showed any reaction on the news, Lebanese-based Al-Mayadeen News Network quoted informed sources as saying.

