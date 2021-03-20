Japan hit by tsunami waves after magnitude 7.2 quake

The first tsunami waves of up to 1 meter (3.2 feet) hit land shortly after the earthquake, local television channel NHK reported.

Saturday's earthquake came not long after the country marked ten years since the deadly 9.0-magnitude quake on March 11, 2011, also affecting the Miyagi region, DW reported.

The event a decade ago led to a catastrophic triple disaster as a disastrous tsunami was unleashed and the Fukushima nuclear plant went into meltdown.

Dozens were injured last month when another strong earthquake struck.

Japan is on the Pacific "Ring of Fire," an area along the edge of the Pacific ocean which is characterized by strong seismic activity.

Construction regulations in Japan mean that buildings must be built to withstand the frequent earthquakes.

