A powerful 7.1 magnitude quake hits Japan’s Fukushima

An earthquake measuring 7.1 magnitude on the Richter scale shook Fukushima in Japan, Sputnik news agency reported on Sat.

Japan often suffers earthquakes, as it is located within the Ring of Fire - a notorious area in the Pacific Ocean with extremely high seismic activity.

The tremor was registered near the eastern coast of the Honshu island at 11:08 p.m. local time (14:08 GMT) at the depth of 60 kilometers (37 miles). Japan Meteorological Agency said there was no initial information that a tsunami was imminent.

Aftershocks of magnitude 4 were also reported in the capital Tokyo. There are no reports of any damage or casualties caused by the quake.

Japan is frequently battered by seismic activity, including the Fukushima prefecture that was notoriously hit by a 9.0-magnitude earthquake in 2011 which led to a nuclear disaster at the Fukushima Daiichi plant.

MA/SPUTNIK