IRGC Navy unveils new missile city (+VIDEO)

In a ceremony on Monday attended by IRCG commander Major General Hossein Salami, IRGC Navy commander Rear Admiral Tangsiri, and a host of ranking military commanders a new missile city was unveiled.

The base is equipped with different systems and cruise and ballistic missiles that have different ranges.

The new systems and equipment make IRGC Navy capable of launching precision missiles from underground, launching naval mines with different ranges, firing at 360-degree, confronting electronic warfare, and increasing the range and destruction power in operations.

All the mentioned systems have been produced by Iranian experts at the Ministry of Defense, knowledge-based companies, and research centers of the IRGC.

One of the newly unveiled missile systems has the capability of changing the target after the launch of the missile.

