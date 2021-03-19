Russian firms interested in continuing coop. with Iran

Speaking in Russia’s Valdai Club, Dmitry Kiku said, “I am confident that Russian companies are interested in continuing to work and cooperate with the Islamic Republic of Iran despite the difficulties of sanctions as this bilateral cooperation does not violate international law.”

About 10 Russian companies and institutions have been subject to US sanctions for cooperating with Iran, he said, adding, “Russia’s Ministry of Finance is cooperating with these companies to minimize the damage caused by US sanctions.”

According to assessments made, after the withdrawal of the United States from Iran’s nuclear deal, JCPOA, on May 8, 2018, 10 Russian companies were subject to various types of US sanctions, he stated.

He went on to say that the new US administration under Joe Biden has reconsidered its approach towards the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and withdrew its request to the United Nations on reinstating international sanctions against Iran but unilateral US sanctions have been maintained.

“I think that within the framework of the possible future negotiations with Russia, in addition to calling on parties involved in Iran’s nuclear deal to return to JCPOA, interests of Russian companies should naturally be taken into account and efforts are underway to exclude names of those entities who have been put on the sanctions list since the US withdrawal from JCPOA.”

"We are naturally getting in contact with the companies that have been sanctioned. However, the cooperation of Russian companies with Iran should continue,” Dmitry Kiku emphasized.

