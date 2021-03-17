Iran waiting for US actions about lifting sanctions: Rouhani

He made the remarks on the sidelines of the cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

Referring to the problems caused by the pandemic in the country during the past year, Rouhani said, "This pandemic not only targeted the health of the people, but also the economy, life, livelihood, schools and universities, and education, etc., for which we planned."

"Nobody helped us. We knew that if we wanted to buy masks and medical equipment from others, no one would give it to us," he added. "We knew there was a problem with transferring money to buy the vaccine, but it was done."

Emphasizing that today the conditions are better than ever for the sanctions to be broken, the Iranian President said, "The Americans have repeatedly stated that the measures taken by the former administration were wrong, that maximum pressure has led to failure, and that they want to return to the path of commitment and the JCPOA. Of course, the words are not enough for us and we are waiting for their action."

ZZ/5171706