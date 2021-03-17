Biden wants to gain concessions by putting pressure on Iran

Speaking in an interview with ‘Politico’ Periodical on Wed., Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif reiterated that new US administration under Biden wants to gain new privileges from the Islamic Republic of Iran by exerting pressures on the country.

He also emphasized that the reason why the Islamic Republic of Iran does not want to negotiate with the US government is that it has already talked about Iran’s nuclear dealو dubbed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)و and there is no new issue for dialogue between the two sides.

"Why don't we talk with the United States? The reason for not talking is that there is nothing to talk about. We have an agreement that we have talked about with the same people who are in the White House today and the same people who are in the US Department of State today,” Zarif added.

MA/FNA13991227000803