  1. World
  2. South America
Mar 17, 2021, 1:12 PM

Brazil registers record daily COVID-19 deaths of 2,841

Brazil registers record daily COVID-19 deaths of 2,841

TEHRAN, Mar. 17 (MNA) – Brazil registered 2,841 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, a new record daily increase.

The new figure raised the country’s death toll to 282,127, the Brazilian Ministry of Health said Tuesday, Xinhua reported. 

The ministry also reported 83,926 new cases, bringing the national count to 11,603,535.

Currently, the country has an average of 134.3 deaths and 5,521 cases of infection per 100,000 inhabitants, said the ministry.

The South American country is experiencing a new wave of infections generated by the P.1 strain that emerged in the northern state of Amazonas in November last year and the movement of people during the summer vacation.

MNA/XNA

News Code 171219

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News