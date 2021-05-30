Thousands participate in anti-Bolsonaro rallies in Brazil

As Sputnik reported, demonstrations against the government of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and his approach to dealing with COVID-19.

The protests were held in over 200 cities across 24 Brazilian states and the federal district on Saturday.

Thousands of demonstrators were calling for more coronavirus vaccine purchases, better emergency healthcare services, and better access to education. Calls for impeachment were also voiced, according to Globo News.

In Recife, the capital of Brazil’s northeastern state of Pernambuco, police had to use rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse the protesters.

Bolsonaro has faced heavy criticism for his response to the COVID-19 pandemic and his popularity has been decreasing as Brazil remains second in terms of the total coronavirus death toll (after the United States) and third in terms of the total number of confirmed cases (after the US and India).

HJ/PR