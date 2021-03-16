Tehran, Seoul confer on expansion of humanitarian trade

As Yonhap reported, the so-called working group session, the ninth of its kind, came as Washington remains unwilling to ease anti-Tehran sanctions to unblock the frozen funds.

At the Tuesday session, Tehran and Seoul discussed ways to expand trade in humanitarian items, such as medicine, medical equipment, and ambulances, and difficulties in their efforts to bolster such engagement, the ministry said.

Following the last working group sessions, South Korea says it has exported about 20 humanitarian goods, including flu vaccines and blood sugar meters.

According to the Iranian Chamber of Commerce, the amount of money held in two South Korean banks is $8.5 billion.

HJ/PR