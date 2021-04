According to Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh, Chung Sye-Kyun will travel to Tehran on Sunday to meet and hold talks with Iranian officials on bilateral issues, including the issue of illegal restrictions on access to Iran Central Bank's resources.

Technical arrangements are being made by both sides to finalize the details of the trip, he added.

South Korean Prime Minister is scheduled to hold talks with Iran's First Vice President the Speaker of Parliament.

ZZ/5185043