Iranian film winner of Kyoto intl. student film fest.

The 12-minute short film, directed by Mehrshad Ranjbar, tells the story of an old woman who has kept her sick husband for many years, until one day this habit ends.

The cast list of the short film includes Maryam Nourafkan and Abbas Jalallou.

‘Talker’ has previously won the best film award at the 2020 edition of the Tirana International Film Festival in Albania.

Kyoto International Student Film & Video Festival is Japan’s largest international student film festival planned and administered by university students in Kyoto.

It will show students’ works from all over the world and provide opportunities to discover new talents.

The festival is held in Kyoto every fall. Students run everything from planning to public relations.

