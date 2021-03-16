Zarif blasts Saddam supporters on Halabja carnage anniv.

“March 16 is the 33rd anniversary of the chemical carnage in #Halabja,” Zarif tweeted on Monday night.

“Some care not to remember—those in the west who provided Saddam with the deadly chemicals. Over 5,000 innocent civilians were gassed to death,” he added.

The top diplomat questioned, “Still want to talk about ‘malign regional behavior’? Shameless.”

Some 5,000 people were killed and another 10,000 were injured in the chemical massacre launched by Saddam on his own citizens. The Halabja bombing marked a sharp increase in the number of fatalities of the anti-Kurdish crackdown by Saddam. It, however, encouraged Kurds to help later efforts to topple Saddam.

Iran continued to offer its support to the oppressed minority group after the end of the Iran-Iraq war in 1988.

Iran has always criticized Western governments for their duplicity on dealing with weapons of mass destruction, especially during an eight-year war in Syria where the United States and allies have repeatedly accused the Syrian government of using chemical weapons against civilians.

MR