Yemeni Army thwarts Saudi aggression on Al Hudaydah

Saudi aggressors recently tried to reach southern road of Yemeni province of Al-Hudaydah during an operation. However, they were soon confronted by Yemeni forces.

According to the report, Yemeni forces in a surprise operation thwarted Saudi aggressors' attempt to penetrate into southern axis of Al-Hudaydah and caused Saudi-led aggressors to flee, Almasirah reported.

Earlier, Yemen's Ansarullah Movement had stated that Saudi Arabia and its backed coalition continue to violate ceasefire in Yemen’s Al-Hudaydah province and have not adhered to the ceasefire at all.

Not only Saudi Arabia targets al-Hudaydah province with widespread airstrikes, but also it bombs other provinces such as Hajjah and Ma'rib. This is while the international community is silent about the actions of the Saudis, Yemen Ansarullah Movement added.

It should be noted that since the establishment of a ceasefire in Al-Hudaydah within the framework of Stockholm Agreement, Saudi Arabia has not adhered to this ceasefire.

Despite widespread Yemeni protests over Riyadh's non-compliance with the al-Hudaydah ceasefire, the United Nations has so far taken no action to stop Saudi aggression.

