Worst famine of century may kill 400K children in Yemen

The Executive Director of the World Food Program (WFP) of the United Nations, David Beasley urged the parties to the conflict in Yemen to put aside the weapons and stop the conflict, to prevent more Yemenis from dying in the war and the famine that is raging in the country.

As Al-Arabi Al-Jadeed reported on Sat., Beasley described the situation in Yemen as catastrophic, as the country is experiencing the largest humanitarian disaster on earth, where 16 million Yemenis suffer from hunger, among whom five million face the risk of starvation.

Beasley stressed that the lack of funding for humanitarian aid operations and the Saudi-led coalition forces' prevention of fuel tankers from reaching Hodeidah Port may worsen the situation.

He warned that the world will witness the worst famine in the current century if no action is taken quickly.

The WFP official's comments came during a press conference at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

Beasley expressed his hope that the administration of the US President, Joe Biden, would be able to pressure the conflicting parties to reach a lasting peace

