Mar 25, 2021, 1:34 PM

27 Taliban members killed in Afghanistan’s Zabul province

TEHRAN, Mar. 25 (MNA) – The Afghan Ministry of Defense in a statement announced that 27 Taliban members were killed and 18 others were wounded in clashes with Afghan security forces overnight in Zabul province.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Afghan Ministry of Defense said that 27 Taliban members were killed overnight in clashes with Afghan security forces in Shinki and Mizan districts of Zabul province, Anadolu reported.

Following the operation of Afghan security forces against Taliban, eighteen other members of the group were wounded. Large quantities of weapons and ammunition belonging to this group have also been seized, the statement added.

The ministry also announced that security forces of Afghanistan has also discovered and destroyed a hideout belonging to the Taliban group as part of a clearing operation against the group.

