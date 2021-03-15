Briefing on Iran's daily developments

Iran, Pakistan voice concern on ISIL presence in Afghanistan

The Islamic Republic of Iran and Pakistan expressed their major concern over the presence of the ISIL terrorist group in Afghanistan.

Foreign Ministry to back Iran football with all might

Saeed Khatibzadeh, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman, says the ministry will use all its capacities to safeguard Iran football’s rights in Asia.

‘Spotted Yellow’ to vie at Atlanta Film Festival

Iranian short ‘Spotted Yellow’, directed by Baran Sarmad will be screened at Atlanta Film Festival in the United States.

All set for forthcoming presidential election: Interior min.

Iran’s Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani-Fazli says all the necessary measures have been taken to hold the forthcoming presidential election.

Iran to appoint rapporteur to investigate effect of sanctions

The head of the Iranian Judiciary's High Council for Human Rights said that Iran seeks to appoint a special rapporteur to investigate the effects of sanctions imposed by the US and EU against the Islamic Republic.

2 Iranian movies to take part at Delhi Intl. Filmfest.

Iranian movies "Shahre Qesseh Cinema" and "That Night's Train" are to take part at Delhi International Film Festival.

Iran launches 2nd phase of water transfer from Persian Gulf

The second phase of a megaproject to supply water from the Persian Gulf to the central parts of Iran was inaugurated on Sunday.

Iran COVID-19 update: 7,593 cases, 88 deaths in 24 hours

The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 7,593 COVID-19 infections and 88 deaths due to the disease in the past 24 hours.

IAEA seeks broader inspections of Iran nuclear facilities

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) says the agency seeks to restart broader inspections of nuclear facilities in Iran.

FA