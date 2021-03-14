Israel regime attempting to lobby with Europe against JCPOA

Following Israeli anti-Iranian efforts to force Western countries to increase pressure on Iran, Israeli senior military sources reported that Aviv Kochavi, the Chief of Staff of the Zionist regime's army intends to discuss the issue of Iran with the leaders of European countries.

Kochavi will join Reuven Rivlin on Tuesday on his diplomatic trip to France, Germany, and Austria, JP reported.

According to the report, Rivlin and Kochavi are expected to meet French President Emmanuel Macron, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen, and Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz.

Israeli senior military sources said that Kochavi intends to discuss with the European leaders security-related issues with an emphasis on Iran and Lebanon.

Reports indicate that Kochavi intends to lobby with European countries against the JCPOA and the Islamic Republic of Iran, as well as Hezbollah.

ZZ/FNA13991224000060