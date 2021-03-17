No solution to current impasse unless US removes sanctions

He made the remarks in a tweet and a reaction to the French Foreign Minister, who claimed that the "tactical problems" and "Iran's internal situation" are hindering the progress of the JCPOA talks.

Shamkhani underlined that the current stalemate is the result of a fraudulent strategy of the West.

"Nothing will happen unless the United States takes effective actions to lift the oppressive sanctions."

"The current stalemate is not tactical and domestic but related to the West's deceptive strategy."

Iran's Press TV quoted an informed source that Shamkhani’s remarks came after the Supreme National Security Council held a meeting on Wednesday to discuss how to respond to the ongoing American sanctions.

