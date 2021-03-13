Zarif's letter to Borrell contains no initiatives: Spox

Saeed Khatibzadeh made the remarks on Saturday, noting that Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif sent a letter to EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on March 12, 2020, to elaborate the position of Tehran on JCPOA developments.

He went on to say that the Iranian Foreign Minister has so far sent several letters to Josep Borrell with regard to the Nuclear Deal.

“This letter explains the position of the Islamic Republic of Iran and does not contain any plans,” he added.

According to Khatibzadeh, the Iranian Foreign Minister also urged the US to comply with its JCPOA obligations if Washington seeks to compensate for its illegal measures after the country withdrew from the deal and imposed sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

