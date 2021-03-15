Maximum pressure against Iran totally failed policy: Ulyanov

In a tweet on Monday, Russia's Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov wrote, "Some people can’t draw lessons from the mistakes of the past."

"Do we need further evidence to recognise total failure of maximum pressure policy? Did “ Pompeo’s 12 points” materialise? The arguments of opponents of the #JCPOA can’t be taken seriously," he added.

The Russian diplomat refers to the fulfillment of the 12 points of Mike Pompeo that he had proposed in May 2018 to renegotiate with the Islamic Republic of Iran after Washington unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA in the hope of reaching a new agreement.

Arab News on Sunday in an article titled "Why Iran sanctions are still a powerful tool" supported the US government's policy of "maximum pressure" against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

