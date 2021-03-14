Briefing on Iran's daily developments

Iran to identify perpetrators of attack on its cargo ship

The Spokesperson of the Iranian foreign ministry said his country is resolved to necessary measures to identify the perpetrators of the recent terrorist attack on its cargo ship in the Mediterranean Sea.

Zarif's letter to Borrell contains no initiatives: Spox

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman said that Zarif’s letter to EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell explained the position of Tehran and did not contain any initiatives.

2nd Tehran Dialogue Forum due on Tuesday

The second edition of the Tehran Dialogue Forum is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, March 16.

Iran COVID-19 update: 7,802 cases, 73 deaths in 24 hours

The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 7,802 COVID-19 infections and 73 deaths due to the disease in the past 24 hours.

Milić back in Tehran to resume work with Esteghlal

Croatian midfielder Hrvoje Milić arrived in Tehran on Saturday morning to hold a meeting with Esteghlal officials.

Iran receives 100,000 doses of Cuban Soberana 2 vaccine

100,000 doses of Cuban Soberana 2 vaccine were delivered to the Pasteur Institute of Iran for the final stage of clinical trials.

Iran to stop retaliatory measures after sanctions removal

The Islamic Republic of Iran will end its retaliatory measures after the lifting of sanctions by the United States, as announced by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman stressed.

Illegal sanctions hampering COVID vaccine access for millions

Iran's Ambassador to the United Nations Majid Takht-Ravanchi has deplored the illegal sanctions that have hampered the access of millions of people to COVID-19 vaccines, calling for the immediate lifting of the cruel bans.

