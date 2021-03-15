Iraq's Hashd al-Sha'abi foils suicide attack in al-Anbar

According to Ghasem Mosleh, a senior PMU commander, the terrorist move was foiled on Sunday in the city of al-Qa’im in western Anbar Governate through vigilance of the resistance group’s fighters, Mawazin News Agency reported.

He said in a statement, "After receiving confidential information that terrorists were preparing to carry out a terrorist operation in Al-Qa’im against the security forces and citizens, the forces discovered and confiscated an explosive belt for the operation, along with other explosives.”

Mosleh emphasized, “Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi fighters vigilantly and cautiously followed the confidential information related to the terrorists' planning and nipped their plot in the bud.”

Earlier, Ahmad al-Mahlawi, the governor of al-Qa’im city, warned about the formation of small clusters of ISIL terrorist group’s elements in the desert areas and their efforts to destabilize the western part of the country.

