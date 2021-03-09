Hashd al-Sha’abi, Iraq’s trump card in defending country: MP

Al-Shaalan a member of Iraq’s Badr Parliamentary Faction on Tue. pointed to the US efforts to target Hashd al-Sha’abi forces in Iraq and added that US continues its conspiracies against PMU in Iraq, Almaloomah news reported.

Everyone is aware of importance of role of Hashd al-Sha’abi forces in defending Iraq and its territory, he added.

Al-Shaalan continued that Americans are trying to use the theory of conspiracy illusion against Hashd al-Sha’abi forces to finally achieve their malicious goal to expand their influence in Iraq.

Americans are supporting terrorist groups in Iraq and Syria, he said, adding, “Despite the vastness of this conspiracy that American are hatching in Iraq, Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Unit (Hashd al-Sha’abi) forces are considered as trump card in defending Iraq’s land and territory.”

He stressed that foreign troops are trying to stay in Iraq under various pretexts.

