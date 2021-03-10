Briefing on Iran's daily developments

Normalized ties with zionist to bring Bahrain, UAE challenges

Iran's special aide to the speaker of the parliament on international affairs, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, predicted that Bahrain and UAE are to face challenges over the recent normalization of ties with the Israeli regime.

Iran to continue naval exercises with China, Russia

Referring to Iran's capacity to form alliances with friendly and allied countries, Deputy Navy Commander for Coordination asserted Naval exercises with China and Russia will continue.

Iran COVID-19 update: 8,554 cases, 81 deaths in 24 hours

The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 8,554 COVID-19 infections and 81 deaths due to the disease in the past 24 hours.

Leader to deliver speech on Thurs.

On the occasion of the Prophet Muhammad's 1st revelation, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei will deliver a speech on Thursday, March 11.

'Culture, knowledeg permant path to bring nations closer'

In a message to the 3rd Intl. Cong. on Gundishapur, Iranian President Rouhani said the return to knowledge and culture is the only permanent way to bring nations closer.

Tehran calls on White House not to complicate diplomacy path

Iranian Government Spokesman said Tehran advises the White House to return to the table of JCPOA unconditionally and not to complicate the path to diplomacy.

Islamic Revolution proud of its female martyrs & veterans

In a message to the National Congress of17,000 Female Martyrs, Veterans, and Prisoners of War, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution named Iranian female veterans as the major honor of the Islamic Revolution.

US following policy of destabilizing regional governments

Condemning the US unconstructive policy in the region, the Iranian Parliament Speaker’s Special Aide for International Affairs said that the US policy in the region is to destabilize and weaken regional governments.

