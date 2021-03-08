Yemeni force target key military site at Saudi airport

The Spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree said that the Army Missile Unit has mounted an attack on a significant military site at Abha International Airport with new ballistic missiles on Monday.

The commander further said that the new ballistic missile has recently been operational, adding that Yemen has the right to defend its territory.

The Yemeni army announced Sunday night that it had launched a large-scale operation and fired eight ballistic missiles at vital targets in Saudi Arabia.

The Yemeni UAV and missile unit fired 22 missiles and drones to Saudi Arabia in a joint operation, said the Spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces in a press conference.

MNA/ 5165168