US main plotter of Yemen’s invasion: Ansarullah

Abdul-Malik Badreddin al-Houth made the remarks on Wednesday, noting that Washington seeks to dominate Yemen at the lowest cost which is through appealing to other countries to undertake the task.

According to the commander, Yemen along with other countries such as Afghanistan and Iraq was intended to be occupied from the beginning based on the US strategic interests.

He went on to say that the US troops entered Yemen in large numbers seemingly for military training and then set up their military bases.

The commander further maintained that the US destroyed the air defense and naval forces of the Yemeni army so that the country will not be able to confront the foreign enemies, adding that Washington also seeks to destroy Yemen's missile capabilities.

He highlighted that the countries of the Persian Gulf will not be safe from the United States, noting that they are currently been used to target other countries in the Islamic world.

He also hailed the effective victory of Hezbollah over the Zionist enemy in 2000 and described it as the victory of all Muslim nations.

