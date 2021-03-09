UAE starts joint military drill with six countries

Dubbed ‘Desert Flag 2021’, the drill is being held with the participation of air forces from the UAE, the US, Saudi Arabia, India, France, South Korea, and Bahrain.

According to reports, Greece, Jordan, Kuwait and Egypt, in turn, will be “observers” for the three-week wargames.

The drill will wrap up on March 26.

“The aim of the exercise is to provide operational exposure to the participating forces while training them to undertake simulated air combat operations in a controlled environment. The participating forces will get an opportunity to enhance their operational capabilities along with mutual exchange of best practices,” reads a statement by the Indian Defense Ministry, as reported by The Diplomat.

