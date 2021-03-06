Iraq to release Iran's frozen assets: sources

Seyed Hamid Hosseini, Secretary-General of the Iran-Iraq Joint Chamber of Commerce, announced the release of Iran’s frozen assets in Iraq.

Reliable sources in Iraq suggest that the United States agrees to release Iranian resources at the Commercial Bank of Iraq, he said, adding that they have announced that several transactions have been made.

The Governor of the Central Bank of Iran, Abdolnaser Hemmati announced in mid-October that the volume of Iran's blocked assets in Iraqi banks stands at five billion dollars.

"Tens of billions of dollars of our assets are frozen in foreign banks and even countries that have good relations with Iran cannot cooperate with us due to the US pressure," he said at the time on the sideline of the Cabinet meeting.

