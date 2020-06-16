Iran resolved to unblock its frozen assets: Rouhani

He made the remarks in the economic committee of the administration.

"Foreign policy officials and those from the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) are doing their best to unblock Iran's frozen assets through diplomacy," he said.

The Iranian President described that the measure is taken to protect the domestic forex market from probable fluctuations.

Rouhani's today remarks came while on June 12, he called on Governor of the CBI Abdolnaser Hemmati to push South Korea to release billions of dollars of Iran's oil-export revenues.

Hemmati had earlier called on South Korean banks to release Iran’s oil money frozen under US pressure, warning that the Islamic Republic reserves the right to take legal action under international law.

Iran could launch legal action to gain access to the funds, he said, without naming the lenders in question.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry says South Korea is about $7 billion in arrears for oil exported before the Trump administration last year reimposed penalties on Iran’s crude sales.

Hemmati announced back in early April that 1.6 billion dollars of Iran's assets held abroad were released.

HJ/TSN2287448