CBI Gov., Iraqi counterpart confer on Iran's frozen assets

CBI Governor Abdolnaser Hemmati and Salem Chalabi, the President of the State-owned Trade Bank of Iraq (TBI), conferred on methods of using CBI resources and frozen assets in Iraq.

Hemmati announced in mid-October that the volume of Iran's blocked assets in Iraqi banks stands at five billion dollars.

"Tens of billions of dollars of our assets are frozen in foreign banks and even countries that have good relations with Iran can not cooperate with us due to the US pressure," he said at the time on the sideline of the Cabinet meeting.

"One of our main tasks in the CBI has been holding talks with the countries that our assets are blocked in their banks," he said referring to his recent trip to Iraq.

Hemmati announced later that the TBI had agreed to release Iran's export revenues and financial resources accumulated in Iraqi banks.

As he said, the assets are to be used for purchasing basic goods to supply the need of the Iranians demands which are exempted from oppressive and unilateral US sanctions.

The CBI Governor added that the Iraqi PM Al-Kadhimi has expressed content about the accorded agreement. Hemmati said that the PM has vowed to weekly follow up on the implementation of the agreement.

