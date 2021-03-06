Pope Francis meets Ayatollah Sistani in Najaf

Pope Francis went this morning to the house of the top Shia cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani to meet and hold talks with him.

Pope Francis arrived in Iraq on Friday and was welcomed by Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Khadhimi.

In addition to the Prime Minister, he also met with Iraqi President Barham Saleh yesterday.

The Pope's schedule also includes a meeting with civil authorities and members of the Diplomatic Corps. He is expected to go to Mosul, where he will pray in Hosh al-Bieaa for the comfort of the souls of war victims.

The Pope will also visit the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Qaraqosh where he will recite the Angelus with believers. After that, he will return to Erbil to celebrate the Holy Mass at Franso Hariri stadium and will also visit the ancient city of Ur, the birthplace of the biblical patriarch Abraham, as well as the plains of Nineveh, whose residents witnessed atrocities committed by Daesh terrorists.

ZZ/IRN84253548